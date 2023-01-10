ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Tom Hanks says it was ‘special’ to work with his son in ‘A Man Called Otto’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Tom Hanks has quite the history with his latest film co-star, his son, Truman, 27, who plays a younger version of his dad’s crotchety character in ‘A Man Called Otto’.

To be widely released on January 13, the film is based on Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel ‘A Man Called Ove’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During a post-screening Q&A, Tom told ‘People’ magazine what it was like working with his son, whom he shares with wife Rita Wilson.

“Without a doubt, it’s special because, you know, I changed his diapers,” said Tom. “But you get past that right away because you gotta show up, and you gotta hit the marks, and you gotta do it on time, and you gotta be right there.”

He continued: “I know what that takes, and he does too. It’s a little different when it’s the whole shebang. He was cast for a very specific reason. We resemble each other, he’s not a stranger, and he knows what the pressure is, and he’s gotta do it.”

‘People’ adds that Tom, 66, also opened up about the realities of being an actor and feeling uncertain about his performance.

“The thing that we both know is … you don’t know if you did a good job,” he said. “All you can do is wait for that very surrealistic moment when you see the movie, and it’s like, ‘There it is.’ It’s gonna last forever. Even then, I don’t think you have an idea of whether it works or not.”

20230110-195604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Movies are best for big screens: Cannes Best Director Park Chan-wook

    Samuel Goldwyn Films’ Prez supports India’s selection of ‘The Last Film...

    IANS Review: ‘Gaganyaan: Bharat Ki Antariksh Udaan’ unravels India’s ambitious space...

    Stephen King calls Donald Trump ‘horrible President’, ‘horrible person’