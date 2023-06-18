ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson reveals why he rejected ‘When Harry Met Sally’

Acclaimed star Tom Hanks and actress Meg Ryan teamed for two rom-com classics: 1993’s ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ and 1998’s ‘You’ve Got Mail’.

So why wasn’t he also a part of 1988’s ‘When Harry Met Sally’?

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson, revealed the secret reason on iHeart Podcast’s Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi, reports Deadline.

“People probably don’t know this, but Tom was offered When Harry Met Sally, and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce and he was very happy to not be married,” Wilson said.

“And so he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, ‘I’m so happy.'”

Billy Crystal eventually got the part. Hanks divorced first wife Samantha Lewes in 1987 and married Wilson in 1988.

