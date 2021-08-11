Actor Tom Hardy or Max Rockatansky from ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ is actually at peace with himself and the pandemic has taught him a lot about that. He enjoys baking his own bread. While being locked down he figured out an alternate career that just suits him fine.

“Fifteen-minute workouts in the garden, home- schooling and making sourdough. I still have the leaven! You have to feed that every day. That’s a commitment. I’ve actually managed to back it up so I’ve got two,” Hardy said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor added: “Just in case someone drops one on the floor or the jar explodes and it’s like, ‘That’s a year-and-a-half’s work! I was thinking I might open up a sourdough cafe. Coffee and sourdough and jiu-jitsu and … meetings. You can bring your dog.”

The 43-year-old star, who has two children, aged five and two, with wife Charlotte Riley and a 13-year-old son from a former relationship, has had a lot of time to reflect over the last year and has learned to care less about what people would think.

“I had an opportunity to observe the world and my own behaviours and how I lived my life and what’s important and what isn’t. I spent a lot of time fighting the concept of ‘grown-up’,” he told the new issue of Esquire UK magazine.

“I think all the baddies and all those sorts of agrrrr’ characters that I’ve played, I’m not that. The whole acting thing has been kind of peacock-ish, counter to what I am.

“What’s most indelible on my memory are things that are shocking or scary so it’s very easy to mimic them. It’s actually much harder to mimic things that are soft and nice and intimate if you don’t grow up in that way. Now I’m getting older these things are becoming less scary. So it’s not caring so much what people think.”

The “Venom” actor feels he has “less reason” to work now because he’d rather be around his family.

He said: “I think there’s less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff. If you’ve got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it’s not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It’s going out live. This is one-time.”

The ‘Legend’ actor is fine with the idea of “disappearing” now because he has “established” himself and his career.

He said: “I’m not so worried to disappear now. When I was a youngster you had to be heard, otherwise you’d be invisible. Once you’ve established yourself you can stop making that much noise.

“Because you’re here now, what are you going to do? And what is enough? What do you need? What do my family need? So that is very relevant. I think everybody needs a little bit of their own thing that they do. I like jiu-jitsu and sourdough. That fulfils me.”

–IANS

dc/in