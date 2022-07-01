Marvel’s ‘Loki’ actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancé Zawe Ashton are going to be parents soon. The couple are expecting their first child together.

The announcement of her pregnancy as well as the debut of her baby bump happened on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ in New York City on Wednesday, June 29.

Zawe Ashton plays the role of Julia Thistlewaite in the drama which is based on the period novel of the same name. Ashton wore an off shoulder, beige coloured gown for the premiere. As per a report in Page Six, Ashton came unaccompanied as Tom Hiddleston did not make an appearance at the premiere.

Ashton walked the red carpet with her co-stars Sope Dirisu, Freida Pinto, Theo James, Sianad Gregory and they were joined by the director of the feature Emma Holly Jones.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton sparked engagement rumours when Ashton was photographed with a solitaire in the after party pictures at the 2022

Swift way back in 2016 and he had once spoken about all the attention the media gives BAFTA awards. However, the couple only confirmed their engagement officially about two weeks back.

Now, Ashton has seemingly announced her pregnancy with her appearance at the premiere of her movie sporting a baby bump.

Tom Hiddleston was previously in a relationship with Taylor way back in 2016. In 2017, he had spoken to GQ about the public attention on his love life. He had said, “A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”

On the work front, Zawe Ashton will be seen next in the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel, titled, ‘Marvels’, which is due to release in February 2023. Hiddleston will be seen next in season 2 of Marvel’s Disney+ web series, ‘Loki’.