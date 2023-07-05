INDIA

Tom Holland says he’s lucky to have Zendaya in his life

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Tom Holland says he’s lucky to have his ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Zendaya in his life, and added that they can relate to each other because of their similar experiences with fame.

In Monday’s episode of the ‘Smartless’ podcast, the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor, 27, explained why he and Zendaya, 26, work so well together.

The secret behind their special relationship is understanding one another, as per ‘People’.

“I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life,” Holland said. “It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.”

He continued: “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff – and that’s worth its weight in gold.”

As per People, the actor in a BuzzFeed interview last month joked about not having “rizz”, referring to charisma, and so had to rely on on-screen chemistry to get Zendaya to fall for him.

He added: “I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for rizz.” The ‘Crowded Room’ actor joked: “…So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other – it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another; you can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”

Later in the interview, Holland revealed that Zendaya was actually his childhood celebrity crush. “Zendaya. Easily,” he answered without hesitation when asked.

Holland also said that the couple not only prefer to keep their personal lives private, but they are also “two very busy people” in their careers.

Holland said, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

2023070534195

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assembly polls: Tripura BJP core group meets Shah, discusses strategy

    Gul Khan spills the beans on Zayn’s new look in ‘Aashiqana...

    Siddaramaiah assures to protest constitutional rights of all communities

    Infiltrator killed on LoC in J&K’s Rajouri