Tom Holland says Hollywood is not for him as it ‘scares’ him

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor Tom Holland, reflecting on his life in Hollywood, has said that while he really likes making movies, he doesn’t like the Hollywood life, adding that it is not really for him as the entertainment industry “scares” him.

According to Daily Mail, speaking on the Jay Shetty podcast, he said: “Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it.”

He added: “But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

The 27-year old ‘Uncharted’ actor said that he had seen many of his close friends lose themselves in Hollywood which has caused a strain on many of his personal relationships.

Elaborating further, he said: “I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is don’t lose yourself. I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business.”

He also said: “I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it’s my friends. It’s my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs. Like, that is the stuff that makes me really happy, and that’s the stuff that I should protect.”

Talking about his relationship with his girlfriend Zendaya, he said that he likes to keep things as private as he can, as both of them feel that their relationship can move forward this way, as such he tries to distance himself from Hollywood.

