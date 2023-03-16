ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODWORLD

Tom Holland, Zendaya go grocery shopping on London date

Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted reuniting for a date in the UK, proving that their relationship remains strong despite their busy schedules that often keep them apart.

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars were photographed shopping for groceries at the Waitrose supermarket in London on Wednesday morning, March 15, reports ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

In pictures which have circulated online, the two-time Emmy Award winner helped her beau navigate a big shopping cart of food as he pushed the cart.

The two were also seen grabbing coffee before going to shop for groceries at the high-end market. They were holding hands while having light talk during the stroll. Both stars dressed down during the outing.

On Sunday, they were spotted taking a relaxing stroll with Tom’s parents, Nikki and Dominic Holland, while walking their dogs.

