Tom Kim, Adam Scott lead fightback for International Team at President’s Cup

The International Team dubbed as the underdogs and a pushover for the strong United States team have put up a fine fight. While the first two sessions saw them fight but lose out 1-4 and then again 1-4, they did a much better job of scoring in the third and fourth sessions.

Led by the baby-faced Kim Joohyung also called Tom Kim, because of his childhood love for toy trains, and the veteran Aussie Adam Scott, the Internationals tied the US 2-2 in the Round 3 Foursomes and then won the Round Four Fourball 3-1. Kim and Scott won both their matches, in the morning and afternoon sessions on the busy third day.

The score now stands 11-7, way better than what it was 8-2 after first two sessions. The 12 singles will be played on Sunday (late night in India).

In the Foursomes, the two points for the Internationals came from Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama who beat Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa 3 and 2. Then Tom Kim combined with K H Lee to beat World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 2 and 1.

Then came the Fourball in the afternoon and once again, Tom Kim showed the way, this time with Si Woo Kim and they beat the fancied Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 1-up.

20220925-181204

