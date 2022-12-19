Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be hosting a special “millets only” lunch for members of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon to mark the “International Year of Millets” in 2023 – a special initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister will also attend the lunch in the Parliament premises.

Special chefs have been brought in from Karnataka to make specialities like ragi idli and ragi dosa, said sources. Rotis will be made out of ragi and jowar and will be served to the MPs to promote millet-eating culture, added the sources. Other food items include bajra and jowar khichdi, and bajra kheer.

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM). The Indian government notified millet as a nutritious cereal in April 2018 and millet has also been included in the ‘Poshan Mission’ campaign.

Under the National Food Security Mission (NFMS), a nutritious cereal component for millet is being implemented in 212 districts of 14 states.

Asia and Africa are the primary production and consumption centres of millet crops, and India, Niger, Sudan, and Nigeria are the primary producers.

