Tomato prices to stabilise within next 15 days, says government

Amid rising tomato prices that are burning a hole in common man’s pocket across the country, the government on Friday said the prices of the commodity are expected to stabilise within the next 15 days.

Consumer Affairs Ministry Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that prices will start falling once crops from Sirmaur and Solan start arriving.

Tomato prices will start coming down in Delhi once the crops arrive from Himachal Pradesh, he informed.

The secretary further said that by August, prices of tomato are expected to fully stabilise. He added that around this time of the year, prices of tomato always go up.

This year, due to poor weather conditions and supply issues, the prices have spiralled. Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have affected the tomato crop, Singh said.

According to official figures of the Consumer Affairs Department, retail prices of tomato hovered around Rs 60 to 70 per kg in Delhi, whereas in states like Uttar Pradesh, they have touched Rs 120 per kg.

The secretary further informed that the government has also launched a tomato grand challenge from today, where it has sought ideas from people on improving preservation and storage of tomatoes and also to ensure its supply throughout the year.

