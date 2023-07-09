The rising prices of tomatoes are not only burning holes in consumers’ pockets but are also generating employment for bouncers as vendors apprehend trouble from irate customers.

Varanasi vegetable vendor Ajay Fauji has hired bouncers for his security because, he claims, that some customers become violent while buying tomatoes.

“The tomato prices are too high and people become violent at times. They start arguing and even use bad language. Since we do not want any trouble of disturbance at the shop, I have hired bouncers,” he said.

Tomatoes are selling between Rs 160 and 180 per kg and people are buying smaller quantities like 100 gms to fit the staple into their budgets.

