INDIA

‘Tomato Trouble’: UP vegetable vendor hires bouncers to keep himself safe

NewsWire
0
0

The rising prices of tomatoes are not only burning holes in consumers’ pockets but are also generating employment for bouncers as vendors apprehend trouble from irate customers.

Varanasi vegetable vendor Ajay Fauji has hired bouncers for his security because, he claims, that some customers become violent while buying tomatoes.

“The tomato prices are too high and people become violent at times. They start arguing and even use bad language. Since we do not want any trouble of disturbance at the shop, I have hired bouncers,” he said.

Tomatoes are selling between Rs 160 and 180 per kg and people are buying smaller quantities like 100 gms to fit the staple into their budgets.

2023070936443

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashes 2023: Movement of ball was key, says Mark Wood after...

    CRPF officer injured in Srinagar grenade attack

    Nature’s Fury: Lightning topmost killer followed by floods in 2021 in...

    Unlock the secrets to maintaining healthy hair