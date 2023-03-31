ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Tomdaya’ in Mumbai: Tom Holland, Zendaya arrive for NMACC opening

Hollywood’s star couple Tom ‘Spider-Man’ Holland and Zendaya arrived in Mumbai for the first time.

Several pictures of the duo emerged online soon after they exited the Kalina Airport, which exclusively serves people with private jets. Zendaya smiled as she exited the airport while Tom was seen focused on walking towards his car.

The ‘Euphoria’ actress looked casually chic in her white T-shirt paired with denim and a long jacket and Tom wore a pink tee teamed with blue denim pants and a black jacket.

According to media reports, the two are in India to attend the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Earlier, while promoting the film ‘Uncharted’, Tom had told IANS that he is a big fan of India, even though he never got a chance to visit the country. He said: “I am grateful to my fans in India for the kind of love and support I have received.”

The actor had also expressed his wish to see the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Popularly addressed as ‘Tomdaya’ by their fans, the two stars first met in 2016 during the shoot of their film ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

Back then, Tom had told ‘People’ magazine that they were the “best of friends” but they eventually opened up about their feelings for each other.

