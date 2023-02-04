ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Tommy Lee’s wife takes dig at Pam Anderson after ‘annoying marriage’ remark

NewsWire
0
0

Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan appeared to take some serious digs at Pamela Anderson in a now-deleted video.

Brittany, 36, who married the rockstar in 2019, appeared to hit out at Pamela, 55, in a TikTok video, which has since been removed, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Model Brittany’s video referenced ‘Pam’, following the ‘Baywatch’ star’s recent admissions about her marriage to Brittany’s husband Tommy Lee, which Pamela confessed would “annoy” his now wife.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Pamela claimed she never got over the breakdown of her divorce with Tommy. The pair got married after just four days of knowing one another and share two sons.

Brittany’s removed the clip that reportedly showed the model with a Pamela-style filter on her face and had the words “Pam if I died” written underneath.

Mirror.co.uk further stated that earlier, she took to her TikTok to thank fans for their support after Pamela said her new documentary would “annoy” the ‘Motley Crue’ drummer’s wife.

She said in a video: “Hi guys, I just wanted to come on here to let you know that I’m okay. Because I know people have been checking on me which is really nice, and I’m good, don’t worry – and don’t worry about all the people that are saying all the mean things that they’re saying.”

20230204-142803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Netflix not showing its new ad-free plan to some users

    Oscars 2022: Award for Best Animated Feature Film goes to ‘Encanto’

    Cannes Covid protocols: Masks, testing won’t be mandatory

    BTS ‘hiatus’ spurs 28% drop in HYBE stock, company says word...