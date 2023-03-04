Seventh seed Tommy Paul advanced to the final of the ATP 500 Mexican Open with a 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) win over fellow American Taylor Fritz.

Paul hit seven aces but also committed five double faults as he prevailed in three hours and 25 minutes at the Fairmont Acapulco Princess resort, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 25-year-old will meet either Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur or fourth seeded Holger Rune in Saturday’s final.

This year’s edition of the Mexican Open played on outdoor hard courts will offer total prize money of more than two million euros.

Saturday will mark only the second time that Paul has featured in an ATP final as he bids to repeat his triumph at the 2021 ATP 250 event in Stockholm last November.

