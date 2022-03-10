Tomorrow could be a good day to fill up the gas tank

Looking for a break at the gap pumps? Tomorrow could be the day to fill up the tank if you’re willing to brave the lineups.

Gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague, is predicting a 15 cent drop on Friday.

This will bring the price of a litre of fuel from $1.90.9 to $1.75.9 across the GTA.

According to Gas Wizard the price will be cheaper in the GTA (175.9) compared to Peterborough (178.9) and Sudbury (182.9). However prices in Windsor (174.9) will be cheaper than the GTA.

Those in Vancouver will pay just under $2 for a litre (199.9). Rates in Montreal Quebec City (186.9) and (187.9) and will be slightly cheaper than Vancouver but more expensive than the GTA.

Gas prices have been climbing almost daily since the Russia-Ukraine conflict making it unaffordable for many. McTeague says the projected price drop on Friday will be a temporary reprieve. Don’t get used to it as prices are likely to go up again.