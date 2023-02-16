COMMUNITY

Tomorrow will be John Tory’s last day as Toronto mayor

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
4

Toronto Mayor John Tory finally submitted his official resignation after the city’s budget session on Wednesday.

Toronto City Clerk John D. Elvidge confirmed receipt and said Tory’s final day in office will be tomorrow – Friday, February 17 at 5 p.m.

“I want to thank the people of Toronto for trusting me as Mayor since 2014. I continue to be deeply sorry and apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all those hurt by my actions without exception,” Tory wrote in his letter.

A week ago Tory announced his intention to step down from his post during a press conference where he disclosed his affair with a staff member from his office during the pandemic which he said ended this year.

The Clerk will work with the City Manager and the Office of Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park) on next steps. Under Council Procedures, the Deputy Mayor assumes certain rights, powers and authorities of the Mayor granted by City Council.

The resignation of the Mayor does not affect mayoral appointments to Committees or other bodies. All mayoral decisions made to date remain in effect, a media statement from the City said.

A Forum Research poll of more than 1,000 residents conducted earlier this week found Torontonians are evenly split on Tory’s decision to resign – 45% did not think that he should step down while 43% felt he should, and 11% said they didn’t know.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Halton Police investigating a series of pharmacy robberies in Oakville and...

    Many Canadians don’t support expanding MAID to mental illness: Study

    Most GO train and bus users won’t have to pay for...

    Conservatives oust Erin O’Toole