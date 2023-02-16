Toronto Mayor John Tory finally submitted his official resignation after the city’s budget session on Wednesday.

Toronto City Clerk John D. Elvidge confirmed receipt and said Tory’s final day in office will be tomorrow – Friday, February 17 at 5 p.m.

“I want to thank the people of Toronto for trusting me as Mayor since 2014. I continue to be deeply sorry and apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all those hurt by my actions without exception,” Tory wrote in his letter.

A week ago Tory announced his intention to step down from his post during a press conference where he disclosed his affair with a staff member from his office during the pandemic which he said ended this year.

The Clerk will work with the City Manager and the Office of Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park) on next steps. Under Council Procedures, the Deputy Mayor assumes certain rights, powers and authorities of the Mayor granted by City Council.

The resignation of the Mayor does not affect mayoral appointments to Committees or other bodies. All mayoral decisions made to date remain in effect, a media statement from the City said.

A Forum Research poll of more than 1,000 residents conducted earlier this week found Torontonians are evenly split on Tory’s decision to resign – 45% did not think that he should step down while 43% felt he should, and 11% said they didn’t know.