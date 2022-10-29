Gen Z’s ‘It’ boys have now wrapped up their first world tour ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: LOVESICK’, concluding the grand series of 19 concerts in 13 cities.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI) captivated the worldwide audience with groundbreaking performances starting with the concert in Seoul in July, followed by crowd-pulling stages in the seven US cities — Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Upon completing the US leg of the world tour, the quintet extended their shows in two cities in Japan, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Manila, throughout September and October.

Gen Z’s ‘It’ boys truly manifested their growth as the leading act of the fourth generation throughout ‘ACT: LOVESICK’ with dynamic stage composition and musical versatility.

The act dazzled the fans with performances that brought back the group’s earlier times, like “CROWN,” “Can’t you See Me?,” and “Run Away.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER continued the exuberant energy with the lead singles of the more recent albums like “0X1LOVESONG (I Know I Love You),” “LO$ER=LOVER,” and “Good Boy Gone Bad.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER further dazed the audience by presenting a collaborative stage with their fellow Gen Z artists during the two-day Los Angeles shows.

Salem Ilese joined the stage to sing “PS5,” and iann dior appeared to perform “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior).”

The quintet created a meaningful connection with fans in Asia by singing the original Japanese track “Force” and “Ring” while eliciting cheers by singing a popular song in the local music scene in Jakarta.

Along with their spectacular performance, TOMORROW X TOGETHER delivered their affection and appreciation to the global fans (MOA) by communicating with them in local languages.

MOA reciprocated with elated cheer and waved the beautifully lit light sticks called ‘MOA Bong.’ The fans raised the energy with a full-throated singalong of the Korean lyrics and the chanting of the names of the five members.

At the final show of the ‘ACT: LOVE SICK’ in Manila, the act delivered a heartfelt message to the fans as the action-packed show approached the end by saying, “The first world tour was an opportunity for us five members to become a stronger team. Most importantly, words cannot express how grateful we are, as ‘ACT: LOVESICK’ would not have come true without our MOA’s love and support. Unfortunately, ‘ACT: LOVESICK’ has ended, but TOMORROW X TOGETHER will continue to bring great music and performance, so please look forward to our next chapter.”

While on tour, Gen Z’s ‘It’ boys received their very first nomination for MTV European Music Awards for ‘Best Asia Act.’ TOMORROW X TOGETHER also received an American Music Awards nomination for ‘Favourite K-Pop Artist.’

20221029-152203