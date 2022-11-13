Brentford striker Ivan Toney made his point after being left out of the England squad for the World Cup finals on Saturday when he scored both goals in his side’s surprise 2-1 win away to Manchester City.

Toney was on hand to finish off the winner by the visitors in the 98th minute of the game, with an easy finish on the six-yard line.

He had put Brentford ahead in the 19th minute with a trademark powerful header, although Phil Foden’s left-foot shot on the stroke of halftime levelled the score, reports Xinhua.

Brentford then resisted possession football, with the home side having 74 per cent of the ball, but despite plenty of shots, City were unable to get the ball past David Raya, who will travel to the World Cup with Spain after a very solid display.

Manchester City’s defeat allowed Arsenal to open up a five-point lead at the top of the league thanks to a 2-0 win away to Wolverhampton. New Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui was in the stands to watch as two goals from Martin Odegaard in the 55th and 75th minute of the game gave Arsenal a win their 65 per cent possession deserved.

One worry for Arsenal and the Swiss national team was the sight of Granit Xhaka leaving the pitch after 16 minutes, although it seemed to be more for illness than any muscle problem.

Newcastle United strengthened their place in third with a 1-0 win at home to Chelsea, thanks to Joe Willock’s second half goal after good work from Miguel Almiron.

Tottenham came back from 2-1 and 3-2 down at home to Leeds United to claim a thrilling 4-3 win.

Crysencio Summerville’s fourth goal in four games put Leeds 1-0 up in the opening minutes although Harry Kane scored the equalizer, and Rodrigo Moreno put Leeds back ahead in the 43rd minute.

Ben Davis equalized in the 53rd minute, but Moreno’s second of the game made it 3-2 with just 14 minutes left to play. Rodrigo Bentancur then won the game for Spurs with goals in the 81st and 83rd minute and Leeds’ misery was complete three minutes from time when Tyler Adams was sent off.

Elsewhere, Southampton lost 3-2 to Liverpool, Leicester City won 2-0 away to West Ham, Bournemouth thumped Everton 3-0, and Nottingham Forrest edged past Crystal Palace 1-0.

