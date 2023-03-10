ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tony Kakkar praises ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant: Your voice has a wide range

Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like ‘Mohabbat Barsa De’, ‘Sawan Aaya Hai’, ‘Ek Do Teen Chaar’, ‘Khuda Bhi’ and others, complimented ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Rishi Singh for his singing style and mesmerising renditions of ‘Ek Ajnabi Hasina Se’ and ‘Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai,’ from the movies ‘Ajnabee’ and ‘Kati Patang’ respectively, originally sung by Kishore Kumar.

He said: “Rishi, you sang exceptionally well. Your performance on ‘Yeh Jo Mohabbat hai’ changed the vibe of the entire set. Your voice has the core spectrum and has a wide range which is perfect for playback singing.”

Sri Lankan singer Yohani has collaborated with Tony Kakkar and rapper Ikka for their latest Holi song, ‘Chunari Mein Daag’. Tony and Yohani are appearing on the singing reality show to promote their song and the ace singers enjoyed the performances by the contestants and also talked about the peppy track.

Tony asked Rishi to perform with Yohani on her popular song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’.

The singing reality show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230310-113604

