Tony Kakkar says his new track ‘Gangster’ will grow on audience

Tony Kakkar, who is known for ‘Coca-Cola Tu’, ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, ‘Kurta Pajama’, ‘Mile Ho Tum Humko’, has released a new single titled ‘Gangster’, which marks the debut of Tony Jr.

The song is touted to be a tribute to the new-age hip-hop and rap culture, which is making waves in the Indian music scene currently. Talking about the song, Tony said, “‘Gangster’ is a track which is a very grungy rap of today’s times and it also marks my first collaboration with Tony Jr. about which I’m excited the most as it’s his debut track”.

He further spoke about the target audience and the places where the track is best suited to play at. He said, “It’s a track which will grow on you, and you’ll hear it a lot playing at parties and clubs. We have given our 100 per cent with the track, and I really hope my fans and the audiences enjoy it”.

‘Gangster’ has been produced by Tony’s label Kakkar Music Factory & Yo 24 Entertainment helmed by Runali Bhagat. It’s available to stream on YouTube.

