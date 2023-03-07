ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tony Kakkar, Yohani, Ikka set to brighten Holi’s colours with ‘Chunari Mein Daag’

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lankan singer Yohani has collaborated with Tony Kakkar and rapper Ikka for their latest Holi song, ‘Chunari Mein Daag’.

The peppy track is sure to get everyone grooving with its catchy beats and vibrant vibe.

Director Adil Shaikh has captured the trio’s swag and moves perfectly in the music video, making it the perfect Holi anthem.

Talking about the song, composer and singer Tony expressed his excitement about collaborating with Yohani and Ikka, saying: “Collaborating with Yohani and Ikka has been a great experience, and they bring a lot of creativity and energy to the table.

“Yohani, who was thrilled to be part of the project, said: “I have always been a fan of Tony Kakkar, and working with him was a great privilege. I hope ‘Chunari Mein Daag’ will be a hit among audiences and add to the festive spirit of Holi.”

Ikka, who contributed to the rap portions of the song, added: “This song is a fusion of creativity, from vocals to rap to high-energy party music. I hope this song receives love and appreciation from all our fans.”

Adil Shaikh captured the trio’s glamour and energy in the music video, saying: “Directing the music video for ‘Chunari Mein Daag’ was a lot of fun. I’m excited for audiences to see this tremendous trio set the internet on fire with this party anthem.”

Composed by Tony Kakkar, ‘Chunari Mein Daag’ features Tony Kakkar, Yohani, Ikka.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar, the song is now out on T-Series’ Youtube Channel.

20230307-133006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why Ram Charan walked barefoot in black attire in Mumbai

    How a Lata Mangeshkar classic drew Abhishek Verma to his new...

    Saurabh Prajapati had fun making Vivek Oberoi, Tridha Choudhury dance to...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Abhijit’s comments upset Devoleena, he says she’s in...