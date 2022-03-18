ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Toofan’, the first song of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ to be released on March 21

By NewsWire
‘Toofan’, the first song from director Prashanth Neel’s ‘K.G.F Chapter 2’, will release on March 21, its makers announced on Friday.

The film, which is among the eagerly awaited movies of the year, is scheduled to hit the screens on April 14.

The lyrical music video of ‘Toofan’ is expected to kickstart the month-long countdown to ‘KGF Chapter 2’s release. The producers of the movie, Hombale Films, have said that this song will set the tone for the second instalment of the KGF franchise.

Superstar Yash is back again with the mega canvas action-entertainer, the first part of which went on to emerge as a blockbuster and was the highest grossing Kannada film of all time.

The sequel also promises to carry the legacy ahead and outdo itself with a heavyweight ensemble starcast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

The period action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

Hombale Films, which is all set to bankroll some of the biggest projects of the industry in the next two years, is also the producer of ‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas, directed by Prashant Neel.

‘KGF Chapter 2’ will be presented in north India markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films, which are the biggest leading production and distribution houses in the country.

‘KGF Chapter 2’ will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The movie’s trailer will be launched on March 27.

20220318-145604

