The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The romantic fantasy thriller follows the story of a vampire, who falls in love with a shy, faint-hearted, yet a lousy dentist.

Set in Kolkata – the city of joy, the series promises a ‘love bite’ for all the connoisseurs of romance. The picturesque Kolkata simply lends its mystery and charm to the narrative with its dark alleyways, the Maidan Metro Station, Nonapukur Tram Depot, the Babughat bridge and the Howrah phool-ghat among many other iconic attractions.

Speaking about the trailer launch, Shantanu Maheshwari of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ fame expressed, “The trailer only scratches the surface of what’s in store for the viewers in this impossible love story. It’s a romantic thriller with subtle hints of comedy weaved into the vampire genre, which I feel is a very unique and a very distinct take on this genre. The story is fresh, unique with a first-of-its-kind experience and we are quite excited about the release.”

The romantic fantasy thriller series will also see Adil Hussain, Revathi, Sikandar Kher, Saswata Chatterjee and Tillotama Shome.

Creator & director of the series, Pratim Dasgupta added, “Magical, thrilling and unapologetically romantic, Tooth Pari is a fantastical fairy tale set in today’s Kolkata. While at its core, it’s a classic love story between a vampire and a human being, it’s also a life-affirming fable brimming with humanity. The series brings together some of the best actors we have in the country who tap into their wild side to get under the skin of these unique characters. Tooth Pari is visually distinct and matched by an emotionally absorbing story that will hopefully forge a deep connection with the audiences.”

Produced by Endemol Shine India, ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ will stream on Netflix starting April 20.

