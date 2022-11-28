A 23-year-old warehouse worker has been arrested by the police for stealing over 23,000 toothpaste packets from a warehouse in North Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The police said that the accused identified as Udhal, had sent the toothpaste packets to his native village Khasepur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district and was planning to start his own wholesale business.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), on November 22, a businessman registered a complaint regarding the theft of toothpastes and one mobile phone from his godown.

“An FIR under section 380 (theft) was registered at Lahori Gate police station and investigation was taken up,” said Kalsi.

The police team visited the spot and about 40 CCTV footages were scanned.

“With the help of CCTV cameras and technical surveillance, Udhal was apprehended and arrested from his native place on November 25. The stolen 23,400 pieces of tooth paste and one mobile phone were recovered from his possession,” said the official.

On interrogation, Udhal revealed that after joining as labourer at the godown of the complainant, he won the trust of his employer and made a plan to steal the stock toothpastes worth Rs lakhs from the godown.

“He was well aware that the owner often leaves the keys of godown, with someone who runs a stall nearby. On November 20 evening, in the absence of his employer, he took the key of the godown from Guddu, by pretending that he has to receive the next delivery and further has to transfer it,” said the official.

“After which, he loaded the stolen articles in two e-rickshaws hired by him and reached at Kashmere Gate ISBT where he further transferred the articles in a private bus with the help of e-rickshaw pullers and departed to his native village with the stolen articles,” said the official.

The accused also disclosed that he had kept the stolen articles in a room near his house in the native village and was planning to sell the same on wholesale or retail prices to make easy money

