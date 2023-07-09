INDIA

Top 30 contestants to light fire on new season of ‘MTV Roadies’

The top 30 contestants are set to light up the stage with 10 in each gang as they embark on one of the most awaited Roadies journeys, with Gang leaders Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty and Sonu Sood in  ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’.

Coming from across the board in various fields, each contestant has faced multiple hardships in their life, and their appearance in Roadies is all set to bring a level of theatricality to the show.

The contestants include:

21.Tanu Rawat: A social media star, yogini and a Hippie and model from Rishikesh.

The 19th season of the show will begin from Kurukshetra and go to Kaza, travelling across Patiala, Chail, Kullu and Sissu. ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’,airs every Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

