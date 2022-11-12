SCI-TECHWORLD

Top ad agency Omnicom recommends clients to pause Twitter ads

NewsWire
0
0

Global advertising agency Omnicom Media Group has recommended its clients not to spend on Elon Musk-run Twitter’s advertising campaigns amid chaos.

According to an internal memo, obtained by The Verge, the agency has suggested its clients to “pause activity on Twitter in the short term,” under a note titled “Twitter – Continued Brand Safety Concerns”.

The memo listed recent events that could have “potential serious implications” for businesses that run advertisements on the platform.

Additionally, the memo highlighted a number of important challenges for advertisers, including the mass layoffs of Twitter’s trust and safety teams, high-profile executives’ resignations, and the growth of “verified” impersonator accounts.

There is “evidence that the risk to our clients’ brand safety has risen sharply to a level most would find unacceptable”, the agency mentioned.

“We recommend pausing activity on Twitter in the short term until the platform can prove it has reintroduced safeguards to an acceptable level and has regained control of its environment,” the memo read.

According to the report, the advertising agency has “formally requested that Twitter assure us that these issues will not impact compliant processes, operations, products, brand safety and client investment on the platform in any way” but that “seemingly due to the lack of senior leadership now in these areas, Twitter has not been able to give those assurances”.

20221112-133004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Affordable Sony India earbuds offer customised sound, long battery

    This day, March 29, 1807: Astronomer Olbers discovered Asteroid Vesta

    watchOS 9 brings Afib History, Medications app to Apple Watch

    Gizmore unveils affordable made-in-India ‘Glow Luxe’ smartwatch