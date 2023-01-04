Indian Army’s 16 Corps chief, Lt. General Sandeep Jain called on J&K’s Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday, and discussed various issues relating to the overall security scenario in the Jammu region, particularly in the border districts.

“The officers discussed the modus operandi of terrorists. They also discussed counter measures including those for foiling attempts of dropping arms ammunition and drugs by Pakistan through drones,” a police official said.

“The DGP appreciated the synergy between the Army, J&K Police and CAPFs that has helped in breaking the back of terrorism in J&K.”

