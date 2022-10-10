New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANSlife) Hong Kong features some of Asia’s top bars and the best nightlife. The Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong’s ARGO cocktail bar, which just opened in July 2021, debuted in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 at position 28, alongside Coa, a handmade cocktail bar with Mexican influences, which took the 17th spot.

Argo, the newest competitor, is embellished with natural elements and is located in a desirable area along Victoria Harbour. The bar’s layout perfectly combines the interior and outdoor spaces, bringing patrons right up to the edge of Hong Kong’s famous harbour. The bar delivers distinctive, imaginative cocktails made with ingredients acquired from Hong Kong and abroad and features forward-thinking, original concepts.

“We are extremely honoured to be a part of the World’s 50 Best Bars list, alongside many great bars and friends. It’s a testament to the team’s hard work and commitment to pursuing excellence in providing the best bar experience,” said Lorenzo Antinori, beverage manager of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. Moving to Hong Kong for almost two years, Antinori believes Hong Kong is a special place. “The mix of East and West and Hong Kong’s incredible heritage of flavours and culinary techniques have inspired us with its unique character as a melting pot of cultures and traditions.”

Coa, which made the list for the third consecutive year, is committed to elevating agave spirits to the top of Asia’s cocktail scene. The Mexican-inspired bar, which was co-founded by award-winning bartender Jay Khan, provides a wide selection of spirits, including mezcal, tequila, and raicilla, to patrons from all walks of life.

The World’s 50 Best Pubs 2022, which was unveiled on October 4 in Barcelona, highlights excellent bars in 26 cities around the globe. Based on their favourite bar experiences, more than 650 well-known international beverages specialists, including bartenders and drinks journalists, gave their ballots.

The bar scene in Hong Kong is currently growing more active as a result of these outstanding venues winning numerous international accolades. There are always options to wow, from fine wine and spirits to inventive cocktails and locally brewed beer. Our in-house expertise and world-class mixologists continue to push the envelope, offering an intriguing variety of drinks ready for your rediscovery.

Be sure to save these award-winning bars to your bucket list for future trips to Hong Kong.

