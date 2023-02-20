INDIA

Top BJP leaders campaign in poll-bound Nagaland

With Nagaland set to go to polls on February 27, several central BJP leaders are making a beeline to the state. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Eastern Nagaland Monday and will be followed by other senior ministers, informed BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland in-charge Nalin Kohli.

Kohli said, “Union HM Amit Shah is in Eastern Nagaland today & tomorrow. We’ve also requested JP Nadda to come. In the next 4-5 days, many party leaders will come for the election campaigns. BJP and NDPP government have worked together here.”

Expressing confidence of returning to power in Nagaland, Kohli said, “BJP-NDPP coalition is very strong in Nagaland. This time plans of PM Modi for development & work that has been done here will help in a historic win.”

A total of 183 candidates from 12 political parties are in the fray.

The results will be out on  March 2.

