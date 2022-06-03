BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Top business giants laud Modi, Yogi

Top business tycoons who attended the third ground breaking ceremony here on Friday, lauded the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the implementation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which is helping in the emergence of ‘New India’.

Speaking at the function, Gautam Adani of Adani group, pointed out: “The Prime Minister is building a new India and trying to restore the lost glory of the nation. He is building a nation that takes centre stage on global platform. He is the architect designing the aspirations of 135 crore people.”

Kumarmangalam Birla of Birla group said that his group was investing Rs 40,000 crore in projects that bring jobs for 35,000 youths.

He said that UP had emerged as a much-favoured investment destination which had been helped by the single window system.

Niranjan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani group, said that Uttar Pradesh was moving ahead at the speed of a bullet train.

“I have been in the construction business for almost 40 years but I have never seen this speed of business before,” he said and complimented the state government for cooperation and assistance being extended to businessman.

