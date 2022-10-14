INDIALIFESTYLE

Top cardiac surgeon Dr. Panda shortlisted for BBC Earth photo contest

NewsWire
0
0

A Mumbai-based leading cardiac surgeon Dr. Ramakanta Panda has been shortlisted for the prestigious Sony-BBC Earth Photography Contest-2022, an official said here on Friday.

The theme for this year’s contest was ‘Thrill of Life’ and photographers worldwide were invited to send their entries in categories like landscape, adventure and wildlife.

After a detailed shortlisting process, the voting for the finalists started last week, with Dr. Panda – who pursues photography as a passionate hobby – figuring among the finalists.

“It’s a privilege to be shortlisted for the award… Photography has always been a ‘stress-buster’ for me,” said Dr. Panda – who heads the Asian Heart Institute (AHI) here – with a smile.

Unknown to many, Dr. Panda’s heart beats for nature, flora and fauna which he pursues on weekends in Maharashtra and other states or even Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa blessed with a large variety of wildlife.

An avid wildlife photographer, who easily sheds his sterile surgical gloves, gown and scrub caps for coarse jungle outfits, sophisticated cameras, zoom lenses and prowls around in the jungles for birds, animals, reptiles or other fascinating things to ‘shoot’ on film.

Besides, he is also a philanthropist in the wildlife sector and had announced setting up an eco-friendly holiday resort for tourists the proceeds of which would benefit around 2,000 poor forest workers in Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

IANS had first featured this in detail and other such initiatives of Dr. Panda implemented in Kanha National Park and Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary (May 15), benefitting thousands of forest workers.

As he awaits the final announcement of the photography contest, Dr. Panda is also preparing for an exhibition of his photographs at the Nehru Centre, London in July 2023.

20221014-175202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj govt moving fast in the direction of ‘Right to Health’:...

    Karthi puts out awareness video on need to stop forest fires

    Chiranjeevi joins Haryana, Kerala governors at ‘Alai Balai’

    TRS leader confronts Assam CM at Hyderabad rally