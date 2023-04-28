Additional Director General K.R. Suresh, Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard), who is on a three-day visit to the Coast Guard Region (North West), on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness and readiness of the region towards its mandated Coast Guard charter, and the progress of various infrastructure projects.

ADG Suresh, who arrived here on April 27, called on Gujarat Governor Acharya Devrat on the same day.

ADG Suresh and his wife Jayanthi Suresh, President of the Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association (Western Seaboard), will also visit forward formations at Mundra, Vadinar, Veraval, and Pipavav and interact with ICG officers, personnel, and their families.

Upon arrival, the ADG was received by Inspector General A.K. Harbola, Commander Coast Guard Region (North West) and his wife Kavita Harbola, President of the Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association (North West Region).

The Flag Officer is responsible for overseeing the Indian Coast Guard along the entire Western Seaboard from Gujarat to Kerala, including Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands.

The visit is an opportunity for the CGC (WS) to assess the overall operational preparedness and readiness of the Coast Guard Region (North West) and ensure it is equipped to carry out its mandated duties effectively, a statement said.

20230428-231005