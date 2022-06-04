INDIA

Top Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

In a setback to the Opposition Congress in Punjab, four former ministers and an ex MLA switched loyalties and joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Former ministers Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Raj Kumar Verka and Sunder Sham Arora and ex-MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon were inducted into the BJP at a function here in the presence of BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While Verka was the Dalit face of the Congress, Arora was the working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Sidhu and Kangar are Jat-Sikh leaders.

Kewal Dhillon, a former Congress MLA from Barnala, also joined the BJP. Former MLA Sarup Chand Singla, who quit the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in March, also joined the saffron party.

Except for Dhillon, all the Congress leaders who joined the BJP had lost the February 20 elections.

Earlier, former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, a prominent state’s Hindu face, joined the saffron party.

He shared a video of the rebel Congress sitting with him in Panchkula before their joining to the BJP.

Responding to mass exodus of leaders, state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the switchover was a “blessing in disguise”.

He said the BJP had taken “trash” into its fold and would realise in the next elections what gift Shah was taking with him.

20220604-172403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijayan breaks his silence, attacks oppn on K-Rail & dismisses Yogi’s...

    Aryan Khan ‘not’ cleared of drug charges — Few takers for...

    Karnataka to vaccinate school teachers on priority

    ‘We are all living this hell’: Delhi HC to plea on...