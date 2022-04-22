INDIA

Top cop Rakesh Asthana grills Jahangirpuri violence accused

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday went to the Crime Branch’s sector 18 Rohini Branch and interrogated Jahangirpuri violence main accused Mohammed Ansar Sheikh himself.

The Delhi Police Commissioner grilled Ansar for hours. According to sources, Asthana reached the Crime Branch office at around 12 p.m. to question Ansar. He also directed the officials to prepare a detailed interrogation report of Ansar.

This report is likely to be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

When IANS tried to contact Asthana, he was not available for any comment on the matter.

On April 16, clashes broke out between two groups, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Ansar and he is currently in police remand. The Crime Branch is trying to unearth how deep rooted was the conspiracy behind the Jahangirpuri violence.

