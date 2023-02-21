Top police officers from five states are meeting here at the Rajasthan Police Headquarters to discuss the elimination of the organised crime/ gangster network in the country, said officials on Tuesday.

The officers from five states, namely Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, are attending the meeting. Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General (IG) Crime level officers of these five states are reportedly participating in this meeting.

In order to take effective action against organised crime, arms smuggling and drug trafficking gangs flourishing in North India, the police officers will chalk out a plan to eliminate the gangs and their network.

The meeting started under the chairmanship of Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra in which an interstate plan to stop organised crimes is being discussed, said officials.

Further details are awaited.

20230221-142806