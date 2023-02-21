INDIA

Top cops from 5 states meet in Jaipur, discuss elimination of gangster network

NewsWire
0
0

Top police officers from five states are meeting here at the Rajasthan Police Headquarters to discuss the elimination of the organised crime/ gangster network in the country, said officials on Tuesday.

The officers from five states, namely Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, are attending the meeting. Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General (IG) Crime level officers of these five states are reportedly participating in this meeting.

In order to take effective action against organised crime, arms smuggling and drug trafficking gangs flourishing in North India, the police officers will chalk out a plan to eliminate the gangs and their network.

The meeting started under the chairmanship of Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra in which an interstate plan to stop organised crimes is being discussed, said officials.

Further details are awaited.

20230221-142806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Missing ballot box traced to office of Kerala cooperative dept official

    T’gana drops move to acquire land after protests

    Punjab rift: Rawat meets Rahul, to visit Chandigarh soon

    Applications for Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship invited