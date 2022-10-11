Top Indian golfers including defending champion Shiv Kapur, Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Jyoti Randhawa, Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rashid Khan, Udayan Mane, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu will tee off in the fifth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational golf tournament from October 13-16 at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The presence of other former champions Karandeep Kochhar (2020) and Chikkarangappa (2018), also adds to the strength of the field.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N. Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K. Prabagaran, as well as Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

The tournament had been jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 as a gesture to honour Indian golfing great Jeev Milkha Singh. The tournament is staged at Jeev’s home course, the Chandigarh Golf Club and offers a prize purse of 1.5 crore.

Tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh said, “I’m excited about hosting the fifth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational presented by TAKE. It’s a matter of great pride for me that the tournament has set new benchmarks on the PGTI in recent years in terms of the depth of the field, the handsome prize purse on offer, the fierce competition on display and the excellent playing conditions provided by the host venue Chandigarh Golf Club.”

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “The fifth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational presented by TAKE has all the makings of a grand contest with a star-studded line-up competing for the top prize. The tournament has delighted golf fans each year with nail-biting playoff finishes. With a lot of depth in the field this year, we look forward to yet another down-to-the-wire finish.”

