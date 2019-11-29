Top hair care tips for men

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANSlife) Nothing is more attractive than a head full of healthy, luscious locks, even for men. So, while you care for your beard and mustache, take care of your tresses.

These tips from L’Oreal Paris and Delhi-based Lucullan Studios, will help keep your hair nourished and healthy.

1. Men’s products are often marketed as having 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 abilities. While it may seem like a great idea to have a shampoo, conditioner, and body wash all in one handy product, instead of asking one product to work overtime, do yourself and your hair a favor by investing in a complete hair care system made up of separate products. Pick those meant for your hair type.

2. When it’s time to dry your mane, you may be tempted to grab your towel, rub away, and be done with it. However, rough rubbing can actually cause breakage. Instead, gently pat your hair dry to avoid any unwanted damage.

3. Less is more. Keep your hair styling products to a minimum. Too much product can build up on your hair over time, causing your strands to be weighed down and appear flat.

4. Excessive heat can damage your strands, and while you may not be whipping out a curling iron or flat iron, there’s a solid chance you reach for a blow-dryer every now and then. Try to keep using heat tools to a minimum-and when you do use one, make sure to apply a heat protectant beforehand and don’t turn the heat all the way up.

5. Wearing tight, fitted hats too often can take a toll on your strands. Try to go sans hat as frequently as you can, and when you do wear one, opt for a loosely fitted style rather than one that’s molded to your head.

6. Trims are important! While you may not have super-long strands, it’s important to get regular trims. This will help get rid of any unwanted split ends and allow your hair to look and feel its best.

7. Your beard requires proper tender loving care, too. Just as you need to wash your hair, it’s important to keep your beard clean, especially if you use any styling product on it. Instead of using shampoo and conditioner, reach for a face wash and beard moisturizer.

8. A healthy diet can help your hair stay strong and shine. If you are not getting certain nutrition from food, you might see the effect on your hair. Vitamins B6, B12 and folic acid are important for your hair. Starchy food items like bananas and potatoes are rich in Vitamin B6. Major sources of B12 include meat, poultry, fish and dairy products. You can get folic acid with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables especially citrus fruits and tomatoes. Beans and lentils also have it. Proteins is also critical for keeping your hair healthy but many people don’t get enough in daily diet so it’s a good idea to take a daily multivitamin.

9. Oiling is important for your hair and scalp. In summers, use coconut oil and in winters, use olive or almond oil. For better results mix little onion juice with oil.

–IANS

sj/tb/kr