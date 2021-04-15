The Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka, Morshed Al Mamun, on Thursday placed three Hefazat-e-Islam leaders, including the central assistant secretary general of the militant outfit, Mufti Sakhawat Hossain Raji, on five-day remand each in connection with a case related to the arson attack at Shapla Chattor in Dhaka’s Motijheel area on May 5, 2013.

The two other Hefazat leaders are Fakhrul Islam and Manjurul Islam Afendi.

Earlier, the police produced the trio before the court, seeking 10-day remand for each of them.

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) had arrested Sakhawat Hossain Raji from his Lalbagh residence in the capital on Wednesday evening.

The police had arrested Hefazat-e Islam’s assistant publicity secretary Mufti Sharifullah from the Jatrabari area in Dhaka on 13 April.

–IANS

