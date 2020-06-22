Top Indian Army officers discuss crisis situations on Northern, Western fronts

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Indian Army chief, Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday chaired the second phase of the Army Commanders Conference to review the operational situation on both the Northern and Western fronts.

All top commanders, including Northern Command chief Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi, are taking part in the two-day meet.

The army commanders have come together to discuss the whole gamut of India’s operational situation on both the Northern and Western fronts.

The two day second phase of the conference follows the first phase held from May 27 to May 29.

During the first phase, Indian Army top leadership had discussed China’s transgression attempts in Ladakh and Sikkim regions.

The conference was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Later, it was decided to organise it in two phases across May and June.

After the conference ends on Tuesday, Gen Naravane would leave for Ladakh and Kashmir to take stock of volatile ground situation in both places.

The army chief’s visit comes amid heightened threat in eastern Ladakh region where over thousands of Indian soldiers have been deployed a few metres away from Line of Actual Control against the toops of China’s People’s Liberation Army.

Gen Naravane will review the force preparedness as well deployment across the Line of Actual Control with China and the Line of Control with Pakistan.

On Monday, Corps Commanders from both Indian and Chinese sides met at Moldo on Monday to resolve the border issue and ease tension in Eastern Ladakh.

This is the second such meeting after the first one on June 6 to defuse the tensions.

The meeting between 14 Corps commander, Lt Gen Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District chief Major Gen Liu Lin is on the lines of the one they held at the Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting point in eastern Ladakh on June 6.

–IANS

sk/vd