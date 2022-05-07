INDIA

Top Kerala IT honcho quits

NewsWire
Kerala Parks CEO John M.Thomas has quit his post following alleged differences with authorities over granting of pub licenses in the state-owned IT Parks.

Thomas is also the CEO of Kerala Startup Mission and has put in his papers from this post as well.

Last month, the Pinarayi Vijayan government decided to grant pub licenses in IT Parks and also to IT companies having their own IT campus.

According to sources, Thomas has put in his papers to the IT secretary but has been asked to hold on till Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, presently in the US for medical treatment, returns on May 12.

Vijayan also holds the IT portfolio.

Kerala has three state-owned IT parks here, Kochi and Kozhikode where over a lakh professionals work and for long there has been a demand for a pub within the campus like in other states.

The difference of opinion is with regards to some alleged external pressure him on issuing of licenses.

There is no official word on it.

20220507-142409

