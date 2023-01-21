A fresh controversy has erupted after top Congress leaders and a CPI(M) leader came out heavily against the way All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and former Lok Sabha member from Alappuzha, K.C. Venugopal, was not invited for the inauguration of a Rs 175 crore hospital block of the state-run Medical College Hospital at Alappuzha.

The block was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. State Congress President K. Sudhakaran said it was shameful that Venugopal, who was instrumental in getting the funds for this project during the second UPA government headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was not invited.

“This act shows the pettiness of Vijayan and this was pointed out by none other than the former cabinet member of Vijayan, G. Sudhakaran, a top

CPI-M leader from Alappuzha. The local CPI(M) legislator H. Salam made it clear that it’s Vijayan who decides who should be called for the inauguration,” the State Congress President added.

Eyebrows have been raised when G. Sudhakaran wrote on his Facebook account that it doesn’t matter if he was not invited, instead Venugopal and the former State Health Minister, K.K.Shailaja, who was her cabinet colleague in the first Vijayan cabinet, should have been invited.

Protesting that Venugopal, who is the AICC Organising Secretary was not invited, Ramesh Chennithala, a Congress legislator from Alappuzha and Kodikunnil Suresh, a Congress Lok Sabha member from Mavelikera, who were both invited decided to boycott the event.

Venugopal said he has no issues at all in not being invited to the event.

“I did my job as a people’s representative and worked to help the people with a new health facility. I know there was a delay in the work, but am now very happy that the facility is finally open and will benefit the people,” he added.

20230122-013203