A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander is among three terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Pahoo area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday.

“Arif Hazar a.k.a. Rehan, deputy of LeT’s top cmdr (Basit) killed in Pulwama Encounter. Involved in killings of Inspector Parvez in front of mosque, SI Arshid and one mobile shop owner in downtown. Several FIRs against him in Srinagar city. Identification of other 2 terrorists yet to done,” Jammu and Kashmir police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The firefight broke out after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

