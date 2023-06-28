A domestic help at the Delhi house of Meghalaya Advocate General Amit Kumar was murdered while another servant was stabbed by two men, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 9 p.m and the Crime Branch has nabbed the two accused, identified as Aman Tiwari, 20, a resident of Bawana and Jirjish Kazmi, 19, a resident of UP’s Meerut.

The official said that both are involved in the murder of Kamal, the servant of Amit Kuma, while another servant Deepak, who was stabbed is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A senior police official said that Kazmi was previously employed in the office of Advocate General but fired a one month ago.

“He felt humiliated so he wanted to take revenge as well as loot the money kept in the house. On Monday, the duo first brutally strangled and murdered Kamal with an iron/press cable and dumped his dead body inside the bed at the house,” said the official.

“Then they attacked the other servant Deepak with a knife and tied him with cloth. After that they tried to break open the money locker with bricks. Meanwhile, Kumar’s son reached the spot and they fled from the house,” said the official.

The official said that to nab the culprits raids were conducted across Delhi and both were nabbed from different places. “Kazmi was nabbed from the bus stand when he was trying to take a bus to his native place in UP and Tiwari from his hideout in Bawana,” the official added.

