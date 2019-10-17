Top MHA men review Maoist threats in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Witnessing the Maoists’ attempts to expand its bases, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and CRPF Director General Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and top officials of Intelligence Bureau have visited and revived command operation centres in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, sources said.

Both the top brass are in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur where the force has command centre of two battalions — BN 201 and BN 204 — of elite unit of the force — Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) — in a forest like contoured land of 311 acres.

The main agenda of the meet is to look into the loopholes of the force and weakness of the hidden armed enemies. Their main concern is the Communist Party of India (Maoist) grand plan to expand the existing battle field in Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh, tri-junction area where the Maoists have made new guerrilla zone to support Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC).

Currently, their (Maoist) one division is active in bodering area of Balaghat (in Madhya Pradesh), Rajnandgaon (in Chhattisgarh) and Gondia (in Maharashtra) districts and they (Maoists) are planning to expand their activities in north side towards Maikal hills located along Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border area, having lofty hills, deep canyons, forests and lakes,” said a top officer in Ministry of Home Affairs.

The officer further stated that Maoists are planning to launch ground work from Chilpi ghati in Kabirdham district, which adjoins the Mandla district on Madhya Pradesh.

“National Highway-12A passes through this area and is approximately 50-60 kilometres from Gondia Division, which shall work as support bases,” said the officer, adding that further target area would also inclue Bhoramdev Sanctuary, Pushp Sarovar Jheel, Saroda Dam and Achanakmar Sanctuary Mungeli district.

“Their main expansion proposed in from south to north though depending upon situation as it arises they would spill over to east and west as well. Their further action shall be in direction plan shall be in the direction of Balaghat-Mandla, Dhandori and Anuppur districts of Madhya Pradesh,” the officer said.

Both the officers will also look into the works carried out by the Central Armed Police Forces in the region and also infrastructural requirement of the personnel working on the ground.

