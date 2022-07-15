The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Digvijay Mishra, the Chief General Manager of National Highways Authority of India for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a private firm, GHV Pvt Ltd.

Sources said he was held after a trap was laid in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

The CBI team also raided his house which led to the recovery of cash amounting to Rs 20 lakh.

The CBI has not made any official statement on the matter as of now.

The source said that an FIR was recently lodged against him and a team was formed to nab him red-handed.

Following the trap, he was caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

He would be later presented before a Special CBI court in Gandhinagar.

