Top Northern Command officers meet Finance Commission team

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Top officers of the Northern Command of Indian Army met a team of Finance Commission members in Ladakh on Monday to discuss financial outlays for infrastructure and operational preparedness in the region.

The officers also met prominent members of the civil society and troops deployed in the region during the course of their visit.

A team of 15th Finance Commission led by its Chairperson N.K. Singh is currently on a visit to field formations in Northern Command to take stock of the Army’s requirements and study challenges faced by the forces.

On Monday, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, GoC-in-C of Northern Command and Lieutenant General YK Joshi, GoC-in-C of Fire & Fury Corps visited forward locations in Eastern Ladakh.

Defence sources said the Finance Commission team has undertaken the trip to gain first-hand knowledge about challenges faced by forces in discharging their duties under extreme terrain and altitude conditions.

The team will assess the financial outlay needed by the Army to meet operational needs in terms of roads, infrastructure, weapons and equipment.

“The Army officers were briefed about operational situation and readiness being maintained in the sector. They also interacted with the troops deployed at forward locations,” said a defence official.

Lieutenant General Singh met prominent civil society members including Prof. P Stobdan, former Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and C. Phonsog, the first Vice-Chancellor of Ladakh University.

During the interaction, the Army officers discussed issues pertaining to civic developments after declaration of Ladakh as a Union Territory.

