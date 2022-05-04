Top South Korean and Japanese nuclear envoys denounced North Korea’s latest missile test on Wednesday and urged for the reclusive regime to return to the dialogue table, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said.

Noh Kyu-duk, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, met his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi in Seoul, as North Korea staged its 14th known show of force this year around at Tuesday afternoon.

They pointed out the launch is a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a “serious threat” not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to the international community, Yonhap news agency reported.

“They urged North Korea to immediately cease further destabilising acts and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy,” the Ministry said.

20220504-145402