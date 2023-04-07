All four founder trustees of the Lucknow-based Shri Sai Educational Trust have been booked for criminal breach of trust by Masoodul Haque, the chairman of Kanpur’s Ace Educational Foundation Society.

The four accused — Sanjay Pratap Singh, Hari Mohan Agarwal, Ram Shankar Verma, and Anil Kumar Singh — allegedly duped the complainant of over Rs 6 crore under the pretext of providing land for establishment of an international school in the state capital.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 406 for criminal breach of trust at the BBD police station.

The four trustees have however, denied all allegations levelled by the complainant and stated that they are ready to face any inquiry.

Verma said they could provide explanation to the investigation agency on each and every alleged point and prove that the complainant has artificially created dispute with intention to not pay their pending rent of the building provided to Haque.

Haque has alleged in the FIR that he needed land to open an international school in Lucknow. He met the four trustees, who promised to sell their trust building to him in 2018.

He also alleged that they also took Rs 6 crore from him and promised that the ownership of the building would be transferred to him soon but the same was not done.

BBD police station in-charge Vinay Kumar has said the matter is being investigated and the action will be taken as per findings.

20230407-084604