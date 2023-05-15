INDIA

Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar alongwith Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri held a review meeting with field officers to discuss the arrangements for G-20 meet in Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The officers were briefed by the concerned officers regarding the necessary arrangements put in place for safe and peaceful conduct of G-20 meet.

“During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir and Div Com Kashmir directed the participating officers to ensure that the deployment of magistrates and police arrangements are put in place well before the summit and reiterated the need to enhance the security measures at vulnerable locations to avoid any chance of terrorist attack during the G20 summit. Besides, directed them to enhance joint patrolling especially during the night hours to prevent any terrorist movement. They further advised the officers to display highest level of synergy on ground with the civil administration,” police said.

“They also directed the civil administration to keep in close liaison with their concerned jurisdictional police officers to meet any exigency in their respective area of responsibilities (AOR). Moreover, they also directed the officers to keep close cooperation with the police and security force officers for successful G-20 Summit.”

“All magistrates and police officers were instructed to identify, if any, rumour mongers and take preventive measures. All participating officers were instructed to ensure that there wouldn’t any harassment to general public,” police said.

20230515-193804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two labourers killed in wall collapse in Noida

    Karan Kundrra talks about challenges of shooting ‘Inni Si Gal’

    Tight security in K’taka coastal town as PFI plans for massive...

    PKL 9: Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers play out a thrilling draw